Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Short Interest Update

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, an increase of 5.0% from the January 15th total of 1,990,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total value of $353,260.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,983.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Institutional Trading of Becton, Dickinson and

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth $464,988,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 152.4% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of BDX stock traded up $2.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $244.52. 1,314,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,260,079. Becton, Dickinson and has a fifty-two week low of $215.90 and a fifty-two week high of $277.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $69.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.79.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 68.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $221.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.70.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.