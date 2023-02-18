Beazley (LON:BEZ) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Beazley (LON:BEZ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 875 ($10.62) target price on the stock.

BEZ has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 825 ($10.01) price objective on shares of Beazley in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 787 ($9.55) price objective on shares of Beazley in a report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 624 ($7.57) to GBX 711 ($8.63) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 835 ($10.14) to GBX 840 ($10.20) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 762.57 ($9.26).

Beazley Stock Up 1.6 %

BEZ opened at GBX 683.50 ($8.30) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 661.71 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 625.06. The company has a market cap of £4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 2,734.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.75. Beazley has a 12 month low of GBX 365.31 ($4.43) and a 12 month high of GBX 690.50 ($8.38). The company has a current ratio of 8.39, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.83.

Beazley Company Profile

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

