Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,783 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 144,161 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 22,519 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 7,363 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 7,854 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 156.7% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,540 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $39.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.46 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.33. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $48.42.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 90.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. TheStreet upgraded Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Comcast from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TD Securities reduced their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.57.

Insider Activity at Comcast

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $3,832,980.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,153,615 shares in the company, valued at $59,865,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,003,469 shares of company stock worth $17,950,890. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Stories

