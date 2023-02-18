BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Short Interest Down 9.0% in January

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,460,000 shares, a decline of 9.0% from the January 15th total of 12,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in BCE by 1.4% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in BCE by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 20,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in BCE by 3.5% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in BCE by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in BCE by 2.1% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BCE traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.83. The company had a trading volume of 975,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.26. BCE has a 12 month low of $39.88 and a 12 month high of $59.34. The firm has a market cap of $41.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.713 dividend. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.88%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BCE. TD Securities lowered their price target on BCE from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of BCE from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of BCE from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BCE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.18.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

