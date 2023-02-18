Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Bassett Furniture Industries Stock Up 0.1 %

BSET stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,845. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $24.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.37.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.33. Bassett Furniture Industries had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $121.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.20 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Bassett Furniture Industries will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Bassett Furniture Industries

About Bassett Furniture Industries

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 7,034 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $734,000. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $162,000. 57.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products. The Retail segment consists of local furniture stores, regional furniture retailers, national department, chain stores, and single-vendor branded retailers.

