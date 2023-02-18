Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Bassett Furniture Industries Stock Up 0.1 %
BSET stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,845. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $24.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.37.
Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.33. Bassett Furniture Industries had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $121.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.20 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Bassett Furniture Industries will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Bassett Furniture Industries
About Bassett Furniture Industries
Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products. The Retail segment consists of local furniture stores, regional furniture retailers, national department, chain stores, and single-vendor branded retailers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bassett Furniture Industries (BSET)
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- 3 Top-Performing Energy MLPs Deliver Price Gains, High Yield
Receive News & Ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.