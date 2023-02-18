Basic Attention Token One Day Volume Hits $45.68 Million (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. In the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded up 13.1% against the US dollar. One Basic Attention Token coin can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00001250 BTC on major exchanges. Basic Attention Token has a total market cap of $459.65 million and approximately $45.68 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Basic Attention Token Coin Profile
Basic Attention Token was first traded on May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495,096,771 coins. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Basic Attention Token Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basic Attention Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Basic Attention Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
