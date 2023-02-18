Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) Receives GBX 503 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 481.17 ($5.84).

BDEV has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 486 ($5.90) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 530 ($6.43) to GBX 490 ($5.95) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 509 ($6.18) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Barratt Developments to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

BDEV opened at GBX 463.30 ($5.62) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 437.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 416.76. Barratt Developments has a 52 week low of GBX 313 ($3.80) and a 52 week high of GBX 611.60 ($7.42). The company has a market capitalization of £4.62 billion and a PE ratio of 926.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a GBX 10.20 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Barratt Developments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.20%.

In other Barratt Developments news, insider Mike Scott sold 10,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 405 ($4.92), for a total value of £43,006.95 ($52,205.57).

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

