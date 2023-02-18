BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK) CFO Purchases $155,000.00 in Stock

BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) CFO Zahir Ibrahim acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.55 per share, for a total transaction of $155,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

BARK Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of BARK stock opened at $1.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.72 and its 200 day moving average is $1.83. BARK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BARK. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in BARK by 9.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in BARK by 782.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 19,288 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BARK by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,345,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after purchasing an additional 65,012 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in BARK by 11.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,414,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,334,000 after purchasing an additional 449,997 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in BARK by 208.3% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BARK Company Profile

A number of research firms have recently commented on BARK. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of BARK from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of BARK from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of BARK from $2.50 to $2.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of BARK from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th.

BARK Inc, a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It is also involved in the design of playstyle-specific toys, satisfying treats, personal meal plans with supplements, and dog-first experiences designed to foster health and happiness of dogs everywhere.

Featured Articles

