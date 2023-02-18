Barclays Trims Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Target Price to GBX 560

Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from GBX 564 ($6.85) to GBX 560 ($6.80) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Aviva from GBX 540 ($6.55) to GBX 546 ($6.63) in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Aviva from GBX 510 ($6.19) to GBX 535 ($6.49) in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Aviva from GBX 485 ($5.89) to GBX 540 ($6.55) in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Investec lowered Aviva from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Aviva from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $521.57.

Get Aviva alerts:

Aviva Trading Up 0.6 %

AVVIY opened at $10.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.23. Aviva has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $15.96.

Aviva Company Profile

Aviva Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of long-term insurance and savings, general and health insurance, and fund management products and services. It operates through the following segments: United Kingdom and Ireland; Canada; France; Italy; Poland; and Other. The United Kingdom and Ireland segment offers risks associated with motor vehicles, property and liability, and medical expenses insurance cover to individuals and businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.