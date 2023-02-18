Barclays Lowers Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Price Target to GBX 765

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from GBX 790 ($9.59) to GBX 765 ($9.29) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 680 ($8.25) price target on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Phoenix Group from GBX 670 ($8.13) to GBX 665 ($8.07) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Phoenix Group from GBX 815 ($9.89) to GBX 820 ($9.95) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 725 ($8.80).

Shares of PHNX stock opened at GBX 633.60 ($7.69) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.34 billion, a PE ratio of -7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.78. Phoenix Group has a 1-year low of GBX 501 ($6.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 690.40 ($8.38). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 622.67 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 601.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.43, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It provides a range of pensions and savings products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.

