Barclays Initiates Coverage on Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY)

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MBLY. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.65.

Mobileye Global Stock Down 1.8 %

MBLY opened at $43.95 on Tuesday. Mobileye Global has a 12 month low of $24.85 and a 12 month high of $48.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global ( NASDAQ:MBLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $565.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.30 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Mobileye Global will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MBLY. Renaissance Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter worth $607,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter worth $327,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter worth $474,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter worth $19,724,000. 1.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mobileye Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a driver assist solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management and supports over-the-air updates.

