Barclays Initiates Coverage on Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Barclays began coverage on shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $13.00 price objective on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. TheStreet downgraded Ford Motor from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Ford Motor from a hold rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on Ford Motor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.53.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE F opened at $12.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.45. The firm has a market cap of $51.38 billion, a PE ratio of -25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.52. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $18.48.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.09). Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $41.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is -117.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ford Motor

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 283,841 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,823 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 52.0% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 40,461 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 13,850 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 695.8% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 3,183 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 29.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 608,989 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,778,000 after acquiring an additional 138,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 55.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,084,770 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,074,000 after purchasing an additional 387,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.