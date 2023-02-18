Barclays Increases Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target to $70.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on THC. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $99.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $72.13.

NYSE:THC opened at $61.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.29. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 2.12. Tenet Healthcare has a 52-week low of $36.69 and a 52-week high of $92.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 9,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total transaction of $430,573.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,543.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THC. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,940,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,431 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,811,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,162 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,580,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 170.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,687,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 8,896,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,041,000 after purchasing an additional 796,463 shares during the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

