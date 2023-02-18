Barclays Boosts Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Price Target to $77.00

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a market perform rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $69.50.

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $67.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.76. Arch Capital Group has a twelve month low of $41.05 and a twelve month high of $68.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.76.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 15.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 26,329 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $1,764,306.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 756,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,702,111.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,242,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,780,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $487,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574,408 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 131.3% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,466,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $157,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,730 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,585,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $225,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,705,000. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

