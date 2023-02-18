Barclays Begins Coverage on Magna International (NYSE:MGA)

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Benchmark lowered their target price on Magna International from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Magna International from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Magna International from C$74.00 to C$65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Magna International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Magna International from $66.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magna International currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.75.

Get Magna International alerts:

Magna International Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of MGA stock opened at $56.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.57. Magna International has a fifty-two week low of $45.58 and a fifty-two week high of $78.84.

Magna International Increases Dividend

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.33). Magna International had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Magna International will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magna International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 6.7% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Magna International by 0.9% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 207,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Magna International by 14.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Magna International by 27.3% in the third quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Magna International by 87.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 23,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 10,794 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.63% of the company’s stock.

About Magna International

(Get Rating)

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which engages in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of automotive supplies. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems, and roof systems operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.