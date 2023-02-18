Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) Short Interest Down 9.1% in January

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,800 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the January 15th total of 69,100 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days.

Baosheng Media Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:BAOS opened at $0.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.00. Baosheng Media Group has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $4.58.

Get Baosheng Media Group alerts:

Baosheng Media Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited operates as an online marketing solution provider in the People's Republic of China. The company connects advertisers, online media, and helping advertisers to manage their online marketing activities in various ways, including advising on advertising strategies, budget, and choice of advertising channels; procures ad inventory; offers ad optimization services; and administrates and fine-tunes the ad placement process.

Receive News & Ratings for Baosheng Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baosheng Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.