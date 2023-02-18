Bancor (BNT) Market Cap Hits $75.92 Million

Bancor (BNT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 18th. One Bancor token can currently be bought for $0.49 or 0.00001977 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bancor has traded up 12.4% against the dollar. Bancor has a total market capitalization of $75.92 million and $4.86 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Bancor Token Profile

Bancor (CRYPTO:BNT) is a token. It was first traded on June 12th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 155,894,433 tokens. The Reddit community for Bancor is https://reddit.com/r/bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bancor’s official Twitter account is @bancor and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bancor is blog.bancor.network. The official website for Bancor is bancor.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bancor (BNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bancor has a current supply of 155,895,426.5499597. The last known price of Bancor is 0.48012704 USD and is up 2.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 331 active market(s) with $6,199,887.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bancor.network/.”

