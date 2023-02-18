Ballast Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Ballast Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,133 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.0% of Ballast Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $690,043,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,056.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,049,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,213,000 after buying an additional 2,908,258 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,647,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,962,000 after buying an additional 2,862,384 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 57.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,433,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,218,000 after buying an additional 1,990,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,801,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748,046 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $81.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.52. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.56 and a twelve month high of $84.86.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.152 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st.

