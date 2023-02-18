Ballast Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Ballast Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.6% of Ballast Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,947,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,175,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746,312 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,420,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,638,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,820 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,242,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,420 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,530,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,855,321,000 after purchasing an additional 371,702 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,901,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,855,000 after purchasing an additional 258,396 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $409.14 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $464.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $397.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $395.03.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

