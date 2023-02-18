Ballast Advisors LLC Has $412,000 Stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Ballast Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trian Fund Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 31,867,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595,152 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,272,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,924,000 after purchasing an additional 947,319 shares in the last quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 11,838,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,170 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,455,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,936,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,267,000 after acquiring an additional 482,297 shares in the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JHG shares. TheStreet upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $21.43.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Up 1.8 %

JHG opened at $29.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52 week low of $19.09 and a 52 week high of $36.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.50.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.18. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.36%.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

