Ballast Advisors LLC Has $24.28 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Ballast Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 414,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,183 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for 11.4% of Ballast Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Ballast Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $24,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,813,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,277,000 after purchasing an additional 123,225 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 13.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,063,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,516,000 after purchasing an additional 706,560 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,647,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,553,000 after acquiring an additional 567,709 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 5,166,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,286,000 after acquiring an additional 122,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,779,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,104,000 after acquiring an additional 195,094 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $68.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.73. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $72.88.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

