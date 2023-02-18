Ballast Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Ballast Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 218.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,459 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 200.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,557,607 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,840,155,000 after acquiring an additional 19,711,687 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Tesla by 196.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,876,833 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,394,330,000 after acquiring an additional 18,472,529 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 189.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,366,820 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,484,549,000 after acquiring an additional 6,125,732 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 358.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,098,655 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,617,672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,766,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Tesla by 254.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,738,492 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,522,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,119,383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $233,627.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $11,442,600.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total transaction of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 423,622,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,089,084,555.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $233,627.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,442,600.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,122,832 shares of company stock worth $1,635,779,237. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA stock opened at $208.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $659.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.10. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $384.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.28.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Global Equities Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $316.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $374.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.54.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

