Badger DAO (BADGER) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3.33 Million

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. Over the last week, Badger DAO has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar. Badger DAO has a market cap of $60.21 million and $3.33 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Badger DAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.17 or 0.00012843 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Badger DAO Profile

Badger DAO’s genesis date was December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,970,438 tokens. The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance. Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Badger DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating.”

