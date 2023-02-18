Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Bank of America

Bank of America reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $52.00 price objective on the stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $104.14.
AXSM stock opened at $66.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.41 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.19. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $20.63 and a 52-week high of $82.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.24.
Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
