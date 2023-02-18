Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Bank of America

Bank of America reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $52.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $104.14.

AXSM stock opened at $66.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.41 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.19. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $20.63 and a 52-week high of $82.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 627.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 582.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 208.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

