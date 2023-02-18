Aviva PLC Sells 19,179 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,893 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 19,179 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $40,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $320,754,000 after buying an additional 1,566,700 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2,072.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,078,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $218,055,000 after buying an additional 1,028,827 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,916,354 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,486,770,000 after buying an additional 912,518 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 209.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,219,542 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $246,579,000 after buying an additional 824,915 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,324,728 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $406,063,000 after buying an additional 713,735 shares during the period. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $212.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,462,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,791,520. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $238.37. The stock has a market cap of $132.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.62.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.72 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on LOW. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.58.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

