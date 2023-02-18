Aviva PLC Raises Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Aviva PLC increased its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,274 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 62,238 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $45,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 281 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. 42.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $783,419.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,761 shares in the company, valued at $16,416,873.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 11,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total transaction of $1,623,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,311.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $783,419.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,761 shares in the company, valued at $16,416,873.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded up $2.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.35. 4,617,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,995,243. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.91 and a fifty-two week high of $154.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $182.11 billion, a PE ratio of 72.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.86.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.17.

About T-Mobile US

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.