Aviva PLC Increases Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 462,051 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 36,864 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $59,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Walmart by 500.0% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 282 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $2.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $146.44. The stock had a trading volume of 8,256,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,254,840. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.94. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The stock has a market cap of $394.92 billion, a PE ratio of 45.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Rachel L. Brand sold 4,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.66, for a total value of $731,152.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,042,867.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Rachel L. Brand sold 4,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.66, for a total transaction of $731,152.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,042,867.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total value of $1,476,780.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,468,631 shares in the company, valued at $223,408,147.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,141,602 shares of company stock valued at $765,562,498 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WMT. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Walmart from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $161.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, February 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Walmart from $158.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Walmart from $162.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.25.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

