Aviva PLC Has $82.22 Million Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 304,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,469 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.06% of Linde worth $82,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. FMR LLC raised its stake in Linde by 9.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,135,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,487,217,000 after buying an additional 1,061,754 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Linde by 353.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,157,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,869,000 after buying an additional 902,512 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Linde by 16.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,078,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,460,112,000 after buying an additional 703,724 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Linde by 3.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,653,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,938,416,000 after buying an additional 689,308 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Linde by 1,351.2% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 536,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,309,000 after buying an additional 499,690 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LIN stock traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $321.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,231,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,438,924. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $328.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $309.66. The company has a market capitalization of $158.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.97, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.87. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $262.47 and a fifty-two week high of $347.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LIN. Mizuho increased their target price on Linde from $346.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Linde from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Linde from $355.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $360.94.

Linde plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

