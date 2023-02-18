Aviva PLC Has $55.39 Million Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Aviva PLC lessened its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 385,059 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 82,493 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $55,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 506.1% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 113.4% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 350.0% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Salesforce during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 576.9% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Down 1.7 %

CRM traded down $2.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $165.17. 8,084,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,015,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.17 billion, a PE ratio of 589.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.00. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $222.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen cut shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.88, for a total transaction of $6,823,123.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,786,056.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.88, for a total transaction of $6,823,123.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at $13,786,056.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $132,920.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 901,195 shares in the company, valued at $115,848,617.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,563 shares of company stock valued at $9,482,608 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

