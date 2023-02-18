Aviva PLC Has $42.41 Million Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 426,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 117,221 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.09% of Marathon Petroleum worth $42,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 49.8% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 41.3% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.53.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

In other news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $946,139.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,063.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MPC traded down $4.01 on Friday, hitting $122.50. 3,275,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,855,981. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $119.79 and a 200-day moving average of $111.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $72.75 and a 52 week high of $136.46. The stock has a market cap of $57.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.60.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.54 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.29 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 17.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.49%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

