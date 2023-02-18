Aviva PLC Cuts Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 683,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,477 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies accounts for about 0.6% of Aviva PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Aviva PLC owned 0.14% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $101,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MMC. Markel Corp increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 618,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,456,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,395,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 43.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.5% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

MMC traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $166.44. 1,829,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,637,087. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.33 and a 52 week high of $183.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $170.16 and a 200 day moving average of $165.24. The stock has a market cap of $82.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.91.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 14.72%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 25th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 39.20%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total transaction of $511,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,856,135.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total value of $511,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,856,135.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $1,498,323.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,595 shares in the company, valued at $3,549,342.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,594 shares of company stock valued at $2,513,764 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on MMC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $178.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.62.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.