AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright cut shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Jonestrading cut shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. SVB Leerink cut shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.00.
Shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 1.00.
AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the advancement of therapeutics for oncology, and other areas of unmet medical need. Its product candidates include Tivozanib, Ficlatuzmab, AV-203, AV-380 and AV-353. The company was founded by Ronald A. DePinho, Lynda Chin, and Kenneth E.
