Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Short Interest Update

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,240,000 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the January 15th total of 4,020,000 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 564,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.5 days.

AGR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Avangrid to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on Avangrid from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Avangrid from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 32,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 16,036 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the 3rd quarter worth $281,000. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Avangrid by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. 11.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGR opened at $41.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.39. Avangrid has a fifty-two week low of $37.64 and a fifty-two week high of $51.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 75.86%.

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relates to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related to such activities.

