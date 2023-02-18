Avalanche (AVAX) Price Up 10.6% This Week

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 18th. In the last week, Avalanche has traded 10.6% higher against the dollar. Avalanche has a total market cap of $6.20 billion and approximately $286.98 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for $19.68 or 0.00079481 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00058138 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000348 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00010427 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00028938 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001113 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003722 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 420,531,657 coins and its circulating supply is 315,125,667 coins. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.