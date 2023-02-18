Avalanche (AVAX) Price Up 10.6% This Week

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 18th. In the last week, Avalanche has traded 10.6% higher against the dollar. Avalanche has a total market cap of $6.20 billion and approximately $286.98 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for $19.68 or 0.00079481 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00058138 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000348 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00010427 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00028938 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000323 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001113 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001868 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003722 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001755 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000236 BTC.
Avalanche Coin Profile
AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 420,531,657 coins and its circulating supply is 315,125,667 coins. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network.
Avalanche Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.