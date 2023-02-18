AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Short Interest Update

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 315,800 shares, a decrease of 7.5% from the January 15th total of 341,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 145,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

AutoZone Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $2,605.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,427.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,350.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.73. AutoZone has a one year low of $1,703.32 and a one year high of $2,610.05.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.15 by $2.30. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 69.45% and a net margin of 14.57%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $25.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AutoZone will post 125.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AutoZone from $2,450.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on AutoZone from $2,792.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Guggenheim raised AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,735.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,601.71.

In other news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,431.95, for a total value of $9,241,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,053,658.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,786 shares of company stock worth $19,016,045 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AZO. RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the first quarter worth $274,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in AutoZone during the first quarter worth $57,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 8.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 31.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in AutoZone by 24.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.