AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 166.7% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 142.9% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
AZO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,520.00 to $2,782.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone to $2,800.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,735.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,792.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,601.71.
AutoZone Price Performance
AZO stock opened at $2,605.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,427.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,350.63. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,703.32 and a 12 month high of $2,610.05. The company has a market cap of $48.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.73.
AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $25.15 by $2.30. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 69.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $25.69 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.02 earnings per share for the current year.
About AutoZone
AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.
