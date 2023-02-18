Augusta Gold (TSE:G) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.69

Augusta Gold Corp. (TSE:G – Get Rating) (NYSE:GG) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.69 and traded as low as C$1.24. Augusta Gold shares last traded at C$1.26, with a volume of 94,150 shares trading hands.

Separately, TD Securities set a C$3.50 price target on Augusta Gold and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.42, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.69. The company has a market cap of C$104.84 million and a PE ratio of 4.88.

Augusta Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project located in the Bullfrog Hills of Nye County, Nevada.

