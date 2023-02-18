Audius Market Capitalization Tops $341.36 Million (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 18th. One Audius token can currently be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00001409 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Audius has a total market capitalization of $341.36 million and $115.83 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Audius has traded 25.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Audius Token Profile

Audius’ launch date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,154,270,891 tokens and its circulating supply is 983,958,163 tokens. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Audius is audius.co. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius.

Audius Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

