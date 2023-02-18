Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) Short Interest Update

Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 10.2% from the January 15th total of 4,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 38,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atento in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atento
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATTO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atento by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC increased its stake in Atento by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 303,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 22,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Atento by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. 48.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Atento Price Performance
Atento (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $346.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.60 million. As a group, analysts predict that Atento will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Atento Company Profile
Atento SA is engaged in the provision of customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions. The firm offers front-end and back-end services ranging from sales, applications processing, customer care, and credit management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), America, and Brazil.
