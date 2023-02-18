Astar (ASTR) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $167.58 Million

Astar (ASTR) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. In the last seven days, Astar has traded up 46.1% against the dollar. One Astar token can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000438 BTC on major exchanges. Astar has a total market capitalization of $167.58 million and approximately $118.86 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Astar Profile

Astar’s launch date was October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,553,126,275 tokens. Astar’s official message board is forum.astar.network. Astar’s official website is astar.network. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Astar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar Network's mission is to provide a scalable, interoperable, and decentralized application platform that defines and realizes the new form of the web: Web3.0.Astar Token is the utility token for Astar Network.”

