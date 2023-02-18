Aspen Pharmacare (OTCMKTS:APNHY) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $8.26

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.26 and traded as low as $8.21. Aspen Pharmacare shares last traded at $8.21, with a volume of 1,265 shares traded.

Aspen Pharmacare Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

About Aspen Pharmacare

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd. manufactures and supplies branded and generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Commercial Pharmaceuticals and Manufacturing segments. The Commercial Pharmaceuticals segment consists of the following business sub segments:^Sterile Focused Brands, which includes the Anaesthetics and Thrombosis portfolios; and Regional Brands, which are products that are managed on a regional basis.

