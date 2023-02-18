ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Short Interest Up 8.2% in January

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,920,000 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the January 15th total of 5,470,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
ASE Technology Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of ASX stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,019,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,796,181. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.20. ASE Technology has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $7.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ASX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. China Renaissance cut ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.
ASE Technology Company Profile
ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.
