ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Short Interest Up 8.2% in January

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,920,000 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the January 15th total of 5,470,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

ASE Technology Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of ASX stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,019,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,796,181. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.20. ASE Technology has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $7.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. China Renaissance cut ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASE Technology

ASE Technology Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of ASE Technology by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 15,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of ASE Technology by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 30,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 11,428 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 230.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 139,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 97,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 2.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. 7.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

