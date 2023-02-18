Arweave (AR) Trading Up 10.5% Over Last 7 Days

Arweave (AR) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. Arweave has a total market cap of $418.95 million and approximately $75.20 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arweave coin can now be bought for $12.55 or 0.00050741 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Arweave has traded up 10.5% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,724.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $136.40 or 0.00551700 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.79 or 0.00173050 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000837 BTC.
About Arweave
Arweave is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Arweave Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.
