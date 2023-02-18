Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.10.

A number of analysts have commented on ARWR shares. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. B. Riley cut their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 30,625 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 336,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,468,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 30,625 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 336,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,468,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $584,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,744,085. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 109,966 shares of company stock worth $4,050,435. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.4 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $1,859,000. 65.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARWR stock opened at $33.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.53. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $26.81 and a 12 month high of $51.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.96 and a beta of 1.02.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($1.53). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.73% and a negative net margin of 54.31%. The firm had revenue of $62.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 127.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

