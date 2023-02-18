Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Trading Down 2.9%

Aroundtown SA (ETR:AT1 – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €2.49 ($2.68) and last traded at €2.51 ($2.69). 3,681,008 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 3,550,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €2.58 ($2.77).

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AT1. Morgan Stanley set a €2.00 ($2.15) price objective on Aroundtown in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Baader Bank set a €4.80 ($5.16) price objective on Aroundtown in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €5.20 ($5.59) target price on Aroundtown in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.90 ($3.12) target price on Aroundtown in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.00 ($3.23) target price on Aroundtown in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

Get Aroundtown alerts:

Aroundtown Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of €2.53 and a 200-day moving average of €2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.94, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.49.

Aroundtown Company Profile

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aroundtown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aroundtown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.