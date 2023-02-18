Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) PT Raised to $170.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ANET. Bank of America upgraded shares of Arista Networks from an underperform rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $172.70.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $138.23 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.21 and its 200-day moving average is $122.88. The stock has a market cap of $42.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.26. Arista Networks has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $145.17.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 9,500 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total value of $1,326,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,884.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.58, for a total transaction of $2,671,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,333.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 9,500 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total transaction of $1,326,675.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,884.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,887 shares of company stock valued at $11,465,765 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 19,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

