Argus Increases Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Price Target to $52.00

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Argus from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CARR. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Carrier Global from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.86.
CARR stock opened at $45.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.67 and a 200-day moving average of $41.46. Carrier Global has a 12-month low of $33.10 and a 12-month high of $48.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.34.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 18.05%.
In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $478,353.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $478,353.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $4,468,190.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 139.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 7,553 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,910,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,949,000 after buying an additional 321,273 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,127,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,250,000 after buying an additional 514,247 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,089,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,508,000 after buying an additional 472,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 68,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.
Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.
