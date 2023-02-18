Argus Increases Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Price Target to $52.00

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Argus from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CARR. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Carrier Global from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.86.

Carrier Global Price Performance

CARR stock opened at $45.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.67 and a 200-day moving average of $41.46. Carrier Global has a 12-month low of $33.10 and a 12-month high of $48.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.34.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 26.86%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 18.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $478,353.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $478,353.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $4,468,190.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carrier Global

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 139.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 7,553 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,910,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,949,000 after buying an additional 321,273 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,127,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,250,000 after buying an additional 514,247 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,089,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,508,000 after buying an additional 472,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 68,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

About Carrier Global

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

