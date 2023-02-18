Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Short Interest Up 5.7% in January

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,930,000 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the January 15th total of 5,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,363,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,712,093. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $44.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.49. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 1-year low of $70.02 and a 1-year high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.29. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $26.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.35%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADM shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total transaction of $2,426,982.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 284,987 shares in the company, valued at $26,401,195.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 7,821 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 22.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 31,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 459,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Other, and Corporate. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

