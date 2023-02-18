Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $12.28 EPS

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $23.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.90 by $12.28, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $859.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.37 million. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 121.03% and a net margin of 35.73%. Arch Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $13.19 EPS.

Arch Resources Trading Down 1.0 %

Arch Resources stock traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $159.19. 682,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,028. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.73. Arch Resources has a fifty-two week low of $110.97 and a fifty-two week high of $183.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.61.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

Arch Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $3.11 per share. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Arch Resources’s payout ratio is presently 1.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

ARCH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on Arch Resources from $207.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Arch Resources from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

In other Arch Resources news, CFO Matthew C. Giljum sold 199 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.08, for a total value of $28,074.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,254.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arch Resources news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 270 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.08, for a total value of $38,091.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,192.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew C. Giljum sold 199 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.08, for a total value of $28,074.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,254.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,092 shares of company stock valued at $159,617. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arch Resources

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 295 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Arch Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Arch Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical, and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains the company’s thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.