Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $12.28 EPS

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $23.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.90 by $12.28, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $859.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.37 million. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 121.03% and a net margin of 35.73%. Arch Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $13.19 EPS.
Arch Resources Trading Down 1.0 %
Arch Resources stock traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $159.19. 682,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,028. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.73. Arch Resources has a fifty-two week low of $110.97 and a fifty-two week high of $183.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.61.
Arch Resources Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $3.11 per share. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Arch Resources’s payout ratio is presently 1.56%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Arch Resources news, CFO Matthew C. Giljum sold 199 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.08, for a total value of $28,074.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,254.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arch Resources news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 270 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.08, for a total value of $38,091.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,192.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew C. Giljum sold 199 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.08, for a total value of $28,074.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,254.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,092 shares of company stock valued at $159,617. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arch Resources
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 295 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Arch Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.
Arch Resources Company Profile
Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical, and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains the company’s thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arch Resources (ARCH)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/13 – 2/17
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.