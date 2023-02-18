Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $12.28 EPS

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The energy company reported $23.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.90 by $12.28, RTT News reports. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 111.61% and a net margin of 29.61%. The business had revenue of $859.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $13.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Arch Resources Trading Down 1.0 %
NYSE:ARCH opened at $159.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Arch Resources has a 52-week low of $110.97 and a 52-week high of $183.53.
Arch Resources Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $3.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.89%.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCH. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 295 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ARCH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Arch Resources from $207.00 to $204.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Arch Resources from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday.
Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical, and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains the company’s thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.
